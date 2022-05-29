  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Kiel

Cruises out of Kiel

We found you 58 cruises

MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

7 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

3 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)

14 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
10 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Jun 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
May 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Sep 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Sep 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Aug 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Sep 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Sep 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jul 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jul 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from KielDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Kiel Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Kiel?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Cunard Line, Costa Cruises and MSC Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Kiel?

Most commonly, cruises from Kiel go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All and Baltic Sea.

How many days are cruises from Kiel?

Kiel cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Kiel cost?

Starting at just £522, choose the perfect cruise from Kiel that fits your traveling desires.

Kiel Cruise Reviews

Very good Corona concept - poor AI concept.

But from the beginning: We booked a 7-day Norway 1G cruise Kiel/Kiel. Booked through our travel agency without any problems.... Read More
User Avatar
ochealaaf

Nice cruise but lots of things to improve

EMBARKATION I don't understand why Msc uses the Ostuferhafen cruise terminal in Kiel even though the city's main terminal has recently been refurbished and improved.... Read More
User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208

Mein Schiff 1 - a German "feel good ship" - all inclusive concept with homing style

Mein Schiff 2 from hamburg and Number 1 from Kiel were departing on the same day.... Read More
User Avatar
cruisegermany

Beautiful seaviews and horrible imbarcation

We got to Treviso Cruise Terminal with economy private transfer directly from Piazzale Roma in Venice where we spent one week with our friends. After arriving in Terminal we had a bad experience with very long... Read More
User Avatar
Igor_Novikov

