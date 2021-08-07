  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

3 Day Cruises from Limassol

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

212 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Louis Olympia

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Limassol
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Emerald 2022 European River Cruises

Free Premium Drinks Package - Book by 31st July 20

  • Savings of up to £1,400 per couple on 2022 cruises
  • Pay in full 12 months before departure and save an extra 10%
  • €150 credit per cabin on selected French itineraries
  • Speak to our dedicated river cruise agents on 0800 810 8234

Rivercruising.co.uk

Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celestyal Crystal

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

212 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

3 Cruises from Aqaba

3 Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
3 Cruises from Berlin

3 Cruises from Berlin

226 Reviews
3 Cruises from Buenos Aires

3 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
3 Cruises from Dubai

3 Cruises from Dubai

255 Reviews
3 Cruises from Hamburg

3 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
3 Cruises from Hong Kong

3 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
3 Cruises from Kiel

3 Cruises from Kiel

50 Reviews
3 Cruises from Madeira (Funchal)

3 Cruises from Madeira (Funchal)

706 Reviews
3 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

3 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
3 Cruises from Manaus

3 Cruises from Manaus

29 Reviews
3 Cruises from Naples

3 Cruises from Naples

1,529 Reviews
3 Cruises from Le Havre

3 Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
3 Cruises from Phuket

3 Cruises from Phuket

145 Reviews
3 Cruises from Seattle

3 Cruises from Seattle

908 Reviews
3 Cruises from St. Thomas

3 Cruises from St. Thomas

5,066 Reviews
3 Cruises from Tampa

3 Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
3 Cruises from Tokyo

3 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
3 Cruises from Ushuaia

3 Cruises from Ushuaia

273 Reviews
3 Cruises from Ijmuiden

3 Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.