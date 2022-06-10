  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Dover

We found you 68 cruises

Cruises out of Dover

We found you 68 cruises

Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

55 Night
Cruise from Dover

977 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

19 Night
Cruise from Dover

977 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)

14 Night
Cruise from Dover

227 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Sep 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Holland America Line Alaska Sale

  • Our Top Amenities Included in Your Fare: Excursions, Drinks, & More
  • Plus, Get an EXTRA US $100 Shore Excursion Credit
  • Explore with the Cruise Line Rated “Best in Alaska”
  • Flexibility to Change Your Plans with Our Worry-Free Promise

HAL UK

Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

9 Night
Cruise from Dover

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Sep 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

57 Night
Cruise from Dover

977 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Dover

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from Dover

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jun 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

10 Night
Cruise from Dover

227 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Oct 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from Dover

227 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from Dover

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Dover

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

51 Night
Cruise from Dover

977 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from Dover

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Dover

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Cruise from Dover

977 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

55 Night
Cruise from Dover

977 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

51 Night
Cruise from Dover

977 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

28 Night
Cruise from Dover

227 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Sep 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

57 Night
Cruise from Dover

977 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Dover

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jun 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Cruise from Dover

4 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Sep 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from Dover

4 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Sep 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Dover

4 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Aug 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from Dover

4 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Dover

76 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Dover Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Dover?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Crystal Cruises and Disney Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Dover?

Most commonly, cruises from Dover go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Dover?

Dover cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Dover cost?

Starting at just £668, choose the perfect cruise from Dover that fits your traveling desires.

Dover Cruise Reviews

Great Cruise with an Aurora Bonus

Having already done the coastal voyage I wanted to do something a bit different and this trip from Dover fitted the bill.... Read More
User Avatar
lmhobbs23

Wonderful experience

So when my daughter (travel agent) told us that Golden Horizon was doing U.K. seacations from Dover we jumped at the chance.... Read More
User Avatar
Hilzandbaz

A 'new' ship with a comfortingly familiar Fred Olsen experience

We had one the first check-in slots at Dover and the process was smooth and unhurried.... Read More
User Avatar
AdeAfloat

Should be 4* but!

We chose to go with Saga for the first time because of their 2 new 'Boutique' ships which are more the size we like (50k tonnes and under 1000 passengers). For a new vessel the Spirit of Adventure lacks any 'WOW'... Read More
User Avatar
ItheJD

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.