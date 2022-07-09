  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Senior Cruise Deals from Dover

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Dover
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Senior Cruises
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

55 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Kingdoms Of InspirationDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Old World Joie De VivreDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral

28 Night
Black Sea CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Symphony

9 Night
Western European WanderlustDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

8 Night
European Gardens & GatewaysDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

