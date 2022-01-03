What cruise lines depart from Southampton?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Line and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.
What cruise trip options do I have from Southampton?
Most commonly, cruises from Southampton go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Asia, Caribbean - All and Caribbean - Eastern.
How many days are cruises from Southampton?
Southampton cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.