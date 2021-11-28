  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Los Angeles

Cruises out of Los Angeles

We found you 142 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Exclusive Bonus Discount on Celebrity

  • Exclusive extra savings of up to £200
  • Flights to Europe just £99pp
  • Sail from the UK with free upgrades
  • Always Included: Classic Drinks + WI-FI + Tips

Cruise118

15 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

17 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

25 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

222 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Cruise from Los AngelesDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Los Angeles Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Los Angeles?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Crystal Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Los Angeles?

Most commonly, cruises from Los Angeles go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Alaska, Caribbean - All, Hawaii and Mexican Riviera.

How many days are cruises from Los Angeles?

Los Angeles cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Los Angeles cost?

Starting at just £159, choose the perfect cruise from Los Angeles that fits your traveling desires.

Los Angeles Cruise Reviews

What a Great Crew

Selecting a cruise that departed out of Los Angeles (home), and rather brief, seemed a no-brainer.... Read More
User Avatar
thomnla

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Los Angeles will be our port of embarkation and disembarkation for most of our cruises because we have to drive to our port. This cruise was excellent and I highly recommend it.... Read More
User Avatar
MaybeLing

Cruising in the Post Cruise Pause period

On September 25, all guests departed the ship and the Serenade sailed for five days down to Los Angeles with only the crew on board. On October 1, 2021 we boarded.... Read More
User Avatar
Rose Parade

Warning: new to Princess! So everything is new or different for me.

We took the Majestic Princess on the California Coastal Cruise in October 2021, from Los Angeles to San Francisco to San Diego to Ensenada, returning to Los Angeles.... Read More
User Avatar
cmccloskey56

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.