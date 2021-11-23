  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
7 Day Cruises from Montego Bay

Marella Explorer 2
Marella Explorer 2 (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer 2

7 Night
Exotic ExplorerDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Montego Bay
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marella Explorer 2
Marella Explorer 2 (Photo: Marella Cruises)
Marella Explorer 2

7 Night
Flavours Of The CaribbeanDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Montego Bay
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Aida Diva

14 Night
Karibik & Mexiko Ab JamaikaDetails

Leaving:Montego Bay
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Aida Luna

14 Night
Karibik & Mittelamerika Ab JamaikaDetails

Leaving:Montego Bay
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer 2

7 Night
Pride Of PanamaDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Montego Bay
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marella Explorer 2

16 Night
Transatlantic SunsetsDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Montego Bay
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Marella Explorer 2

7 Night
Panama Canal ExperienceDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Montego Bay
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

