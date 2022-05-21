  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
Canada & New England Fall FoliageDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

12 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
Canadian AutumnDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zaandam

9 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

14 Night
Atlantic Coast HarborsDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

11 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

