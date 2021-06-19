  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

6-9 Day from Piraeus Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Athens (Piraeus)
6-9 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Mykonos & RhodesDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

New Princess Cruises Price Drops!

2021 & 2022 now available to book

  • All-inclusive 2021 Summer UK Seacations from just £474pp
  • Brand New 2022/23 sailings to exotic destinations
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Israel CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

6 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Mediterranean & Black Sea Round-trip Athens: Greece Turkey & BulgariaDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Mediterranean Round-trip Athens: Greece Turkey Israel & CyprusDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Mykonos & IstanbulDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

9 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

7 Night
Ancient WondersDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

9 Night
Greek Isles & Adriatic IconsDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
Heart Of The AegeanDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Patmos & IsraelDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Mediterranean Round-trip Athens: Greece Turkey Israel & CyprusDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

8 Night
Greek Islands & Israel CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

9 Night
Mediterranean Mosaic VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.