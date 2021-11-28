  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Manhattan

Cruises out of Manhattan

We found you 150 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

7 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
117 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

34 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

92 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from ManhattanDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Manhattan Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Manhattan?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Crystal Cruises and Cunard Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Manhattan?

Most commonly, cruises from Manhattan go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, U.S.A., Bahamas and Bermuda.

How many days are cruises from Manhattan?

Manhattan cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Manhattan cost?

Starting at just £384, choose the perfect cruise from Manhattan that fits your traveling desires.

Manhattan Cruise Reviews

Perfect

But for me the highlight of the week was leaving and returning to Manhattan. As we got underway the Manhattan skyline was just spectacular.... Read More
User Avatar
rhflachbart

A fantastic return to NCL - NCL Breakaway.

Upon arrival at the NY Manhattan Cruise terminal, it all worked as explained. All pier staff were friendly and knowledgeable of the process.... Read More
User Avatar
metuken

Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise

Dock 36 is on the East River just north of the Manhattan Bridge. Boarding the Constitution was very easy.... Read More
User Avatar
mikerem48

Worst communications and boarding process ever

We purchased an upgrade to the Haven, NCL's exclusive "ship-within-a-ship" experience. The lack of signage at the not-port-terminal that they used for pre-boarding covid testing had no signage directing people how... Read More
User Avatar
thomlamb

