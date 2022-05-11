  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Senior Cruises from Nice

Filters

Any
Any
Nice
Any
Any
Any
Any
Senior Cruises
Any
Any
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)
Sea Cloud

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

New Reduced Prices with Royal Caribbean!

Summer 2021 & 2022 European Sailings

  • 2021 UK Cruises on-board Anthem of the Seas
  • 2022 Europe & Mediterranean fly-cruise deals
  • 2021 Greek Isles sailings on-board Jewel of the Seas
  • Add a deluxe drinks package from £45pppd

Cruise118

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Nice

River Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
Luxury Cruises from Nice

Luxury Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Nice

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Nice

Gourmet Food Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 20th July 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.