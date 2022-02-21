  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Auckland

Cruises out of Auckland

We found you 65 cruises

Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

21 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam

15 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
35 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
23 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
39 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
107 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
56 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
107 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from AucklandDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Auckland Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Auckland?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Cunard Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Auckland?

Most commonly, cruises from Auckland go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand, South Pacific and Transpacific.

How many days are cruises from Auckland?

Auckland cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Auckland cost?

Starting at just £335, choose the perfect cruise from Auckland that fits your traveling desires.

Auckland Cruise Reviews

Dining experience

I asked our travel agent to see if she could find the details I was looking for and she came back to me that it had been done by the Auckland agent for Celebrity Cruises.... Read More
User Avatar
Leen Vandenberg

Wonderful crew, wonderful cruise

We flew into Auckland from Australia prior to embarkation. Many other fellow passengers had flown in from USA and UK.... Read More
User Avatar
Fran from Australia

Great NZ cruise

Embarkation in Auckland was a zoo due to the addition of Coronavirus screening. Fortunately, being in a mini suite, we got through in about 30 minutes.... Read More
User Avatar
MileHighBill

Brilliant Final cruise before coronavirus shut down!

We spent the next 3 days sightseeing around Auckland.... Read More
User Avatar
Rishigudka

