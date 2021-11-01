  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Paris

Cruises out of Paris

We found you 96 cruises

Insignia
Insignia

14 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
20 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Paris Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Paris?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection and Oceania Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Paris?

Most commonly, cruises from Paris go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic and Europe - All.

How many days are cruises from Paris?

Paris cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Paris cost?

Starting at just £359, choose the perfect cruise from Paris that fits your traveling desires.

Paris Cruise Reviews

Wonderful Return to Cruising

We were on the Paris/Normandy itinerary and it was busy and exhausting but in a good way. Viking guides were informative and enthusiastic. Radgrid docks right near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.... Read More
User Avatar
cleob

Fantastic leisurely food and wine cruise

From the time we were picked up in Paris on Sunday morning at about 1300 until we were dropped back off in Paris on Saturday afternoon the whole trip was absolutely fantastic.... Read More
User Avatar
pjbmontana

Worth the Wait for Such a Special Trip!

In addition to the Paris tours, we particularly enjoyed Rouen and should have taken more advantage of the free time offered there.... Read More
User Avatar
SherronB

Wonderful Trip

The Paris tours guide was a last minute substitute and not very good. She gave some off-the-wall personal opinions, e.g. you shouldn't eat pasteurized foods.... Read More
User Avatar
Xerxes10

