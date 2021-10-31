  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Port Canaveral

We found you 218 cruises

MSC Divina
MSC Divina

11 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Oct 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

11 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jun 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Dec 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Feb 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

490 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Dec 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Port Canaveral

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Port Canaveral Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Port Canaveral?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Port Canaveral?

Most commonly, cruises from Port Canaveral go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern and Caribbean - Southern.

How many days are cruises from Port Canaveral?

Port Canaveral cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Port Canaveral cost?

Starting at just £119, choose the perfect cruise from Port Canaveral that fits your traveling desires.

Port Canaveral Cruise Reviews

Great Value

We are booking another MSC cruise from Port Canaveral next month.... Read More
User Avatar
Floridapeanut

Coco Cay was Perfect Day

I selected Mariner of the Seas 4 night out of Port Canaveral for two reasons; it sailed just over two hours away from my home and it went to Coco Cay! Overall, the experience was a little sad.... Read More
User Avatar
Marzobon22

Port Canaveral Boarding Process

We arrived at the Port Canaveral RCCL Cruise Terminal on Friday, October 1 at around 12:30PM to board the Mariner of the Seas For some reason, the terminal has removed any lines/process for Suite guests... Read More
User Avatar
Tek Guy

Cruise with 11 year old grandson

ONLY credit cards. 2) Unvaccinated persons need to get another negative PCR test done at Port Canaveral before being allowed to board.... Read More
User Avatar
DB Dakota

