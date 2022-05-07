  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Prague

Cruises out of Prague

We found you 94 cruises

Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

17 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Ruby
Scenic Ruby

17 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jade
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

79 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
23 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Prague Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Prague?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Avalon Waterways and AmaWaterways.

What cruise trip options do I have from Prague?

Most commonly, cruises from Prague go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All.

How many days are cruises from Prague?

Prague cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Prague cost?

Starting at just £2,329, choose the perfect cruise from Prague that fits your traveling desires.

Prague Cruise Reviews

A superb cruise on the River Elbe

The city tours in Prague and Berlin were imaginative, very informative and very well conducted by extremely knowledgeable guides.... Read More
User Avatar
Mr Nicol Cameron

This was unexpected

Since I had already been up for approximately 30 hours, when we arrived in Prague, I immediately crashed (fell asleep on the lovely, soft bed) while me wife did the short orientation tour.... Read More
User Avatar
Rugg3d1yH

Tauck Blue Danube river cruise

We chose this particular cruise because of the starting and ending cities, Prague and Budapest. We have always wanted to visit those cities.... Read More
User Avatar
Teshanno not

Don’t book a panorama suite!

The operational aspects and service from being greeted at the airport in Prague to being dropped off at the airport in Budapest was excellent.... Read More
User Avatar
Uffelc

