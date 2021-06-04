  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
River Cruises from Prague

Cancellation Information

Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Christmas Markets With Prague & ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

10 Night
Prague With Danube DelightsDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Prague To Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Scenic Opal

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

17 Night
Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Voyage Through The Balkans With Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Balkan Gems With Prague Transylvania & Bucharest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

23 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Amsterdam 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

26 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

10 Night
Prague With Danube DelightsDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

17 Night
European Gems Prague To Amsterdam 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Delightful Danube & Prague Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Princess

9 Night
Authentic Danube & Prague Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Delightful Danube & Prague Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun

17 Night
Prague With Splendours Of EuropeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

