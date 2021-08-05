  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Fitness Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Puerto Caldera
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Fitness Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises

Set sail from Southampton on a brand-new UK cruise

  • Free changes available on all bookings before 25th October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Peace of mind guaranteed with the Marella Cruises Promise
  • 24/7 support during your holiday

Marella Cruises

Star Legend

7 Night
Naturally Costa Rica 7d Ptc-ptc Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

10 Night
Luxury Caribbean EscapeDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Crystal Serenity

10 Night
Panama & Tropical PlaygroundsDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

17 Night
Discovering Unseen Central America Via The Panama Canal 17d Ptc-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Serenity

19 Night
Grand Journey: Panama & Caribbean GemsDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Luxury Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Family Friendly Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Singles Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Puerto Caldera

Cruises for the Disabled from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Senior Citizen Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Gourmet Food Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.