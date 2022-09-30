  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

12 Day Cruises from Quebec City

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Quebec City
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

16 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

New Princess Cruises Price Drops!

2021 & 2022 now available to book

  • All-inclusive 2021 Summer UK Seacations from just £474pp
  • Brand New 2022/23 sailings to exotic destinations
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Serenity

14 Night
Eastern Seaboard HeritageDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

12 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

12 Cruises from Amsterdam

12 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
12 Cruises from Piraeus

12 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
12 Cruises from Barbados

12 Cruises from Barbados

1,718 Reviews
12 Cruises from Barcelona

12 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
12 Cruises from Budapest

12 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
12 Cruises from Buenos Aires

12 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
12 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

12 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
12 Cruises from Hong Kong

12 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
12 Cruises from Southampton

12 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
12 Cruises from Miami

12 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
12 Cruises from Rome

12 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
12 Cruises from Singapore

12 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
12 Cruises from Sydney

12 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
12 Cruises from Venice

12 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
12 Cruises from New York

12 Cruises from New York

12 Cruises from London

12 Cruises from London

12 Cruises from Florida

12 Cruises from Florida

12 Cruises from California

12 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 10th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.