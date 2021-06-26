  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Luxury Cruises from Bali

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

14 Night
Ancient Cultures & Modern WondersDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

32 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

32 Night
Gems Of The Southern SeasDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Amazing Value – 14nts from only £1,699pp

All-Inc Barbados Stay & Royal Caribbean Cruise

  • 7nt all-inclusive hotel stay at The Sands Barbados
  • 7nt full-board cruise on board Grandeur of the Seas®
  • All flights & transfers included
  • Departing Dec 2021 to Apr 2022 – Call 01793 575 173 to book

Imagine Cruises UK

Seabourn Ovation

28 Night
Orchid Isles & ArabiaDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

10 Night
Gems Of The Java SeaDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

30 Night
Indonesian Gems & The SeychellesDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Star Clipper

7 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

15 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Explorer

14 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Europa

19 Night
Adventure Down UnderDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer

15 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

16 Night
Orchid Isles & The Queensland CoastDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Clipper

14 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Clipper

7 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Silver Muse

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

16 Night
Australia & Indonesia Encounter 16d Boa-cns Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Family Friendly Cruises from Bali

Family Friendly Cruises from Bali

147 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Bali

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Bali

147 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Bali

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Bali

147 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Bali

Singles Cruises from Bali

147 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Bali

Cruises for the Disabled from Bali

147 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Bali

Senior Citizen Cruises from Bali

147 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Bali

Fitness & Health Cruises from Bali

147 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Bali

Gourmet Food Cruises from Bali

147 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.