  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Rio de Janeiro

Cruises out of Rio de Janeiro

We found you 49 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

15 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

23 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

16 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

16 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Exclusive Bonus Discount on Celebrity

  • Exclusive extra savings of up to £200
  • Flights to Europe just £99pp
  • Sail from the UK with free upgrades
  • Always Included: Classic Drinks + WI-FI + Tips

Cruise118

22 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Azamara
Dec 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
Mar 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
Oct 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Mar 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Dec 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Cruise from Rio de JaneiroDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Rio de Janeiro Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Rio de Janeiro?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Rio de Janeiro?

Most commonly, cruises from Rio de Janeiro go to exciting destinations such as Antarctica, Transatlantic, South America and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Rio de Janeiro?

Rio de Janeiro cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Rio de Janeiro cost?

Starting at just £219, choose the perfect cruise from Rio de Janeiro that fits your traveling desires.

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.