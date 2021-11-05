  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Rome

Cruises out of Rome

We found you 349 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 20, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

9 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

7 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

11 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

7-Nts from £522pp with Princess Cruises!

  • Worldwide collection available to book now
  • Brand new 2023 sailings from the UK
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

7 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

9 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from RomeDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Rome Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Rome?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Crystal Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Rome?

Most commonly, cruises from Rome go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean and Europe - Western Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Rome?

Rome cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Rome cost?

Starting at just £321, choose the perfect cruise from Rome that fits your traveling desires.

Rome Cruise Reviews

Service and quality of the ship and the dining experience

Well what does one say myself and my wife booked a Azamara cruise from Rome to Barcelona, from the embarkation to getting off at Barcelona we were treated just the best..... Read More
User Avatar
twooldtimers

Excellent!

This was a cruise from Rome to Barcelona. Our favorite excursion was the Segway in Toulon. We also ventured out on our own in Cannes and went kayaking. All in all it was a great cruise!... Read More
User Avatar
firstsailor

Yacht Club during COVID

This was our 5th MSC cruise and 3rd in Yacht Club (we have taken 30+ cruises from Carnival to Regent and a suite on the QE2). The prior 4 were out of Miami therefore we are not sure which differences were... Read More
User Avatar
ggenner

The Good and Not so Good

Just disembarked yesterday, so I thought I'd review while it's still fresh in my mind. Embarkation in Civi was smooth and seamless and well organized, the whole process took less than 1/2 hour. When we got to... Read More
User Avatar
toddw2u

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.