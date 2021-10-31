  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of San Diego

We found you 59 cruises

Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

24 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

10 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
34 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
69 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

1,101 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

45 Night
Cruise from San DiegoDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common San Diego Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from San Diego?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from San Diego?

Most commonly, cruises from San Diego go to exciting destinations such as U.S.A., Alaska, Hawaii, Mexican Riviera and Panama Canal & Central America.

How many days are cruises from San Diego?

San Diego cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from San Diego cost?

Starting at just £339, choose the perfect cruise from San Diego that fits your traveling desires.

San Diego Cruise Reviews

Wonder or Blunder NEW 2021 Guide

Our port was San Diego, all of Disney should be the same process. We arrived at the scheduled port time with no problem. We had to take a Covid test on-site.... Read More
User Avatar
tcbperez

Great Pacific Coastal Cruise

Flying to San Diego from Florida a few days early meant we needed to do the tests away from home. We purchased three of the Celebrity recommended Antigen tests.... Read More
User Avatar
BSinPNS

Pleasant California Coastal Cruise on a Beautiful Ship

We were skeptical about cruising on the Konigsdam. This was our twelfth cruise on Holland America and we tend to enjoy the smaller ships (e.g., Zaandam, Westerdam) more than Holland’s larger ships. (Eurodam,... Read More
User Avatar
MostlyLegal

Good ship—except...

Oh and 5 stars ⭐️ for their phenomenal organization getting on and off in San Diego. They made it so quick and simple.... Read More
User Avatar
Kruisysue8

