  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Seattle

Cruises out of Seattle

We found you 71 cruises

Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

16 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

4 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Exclusive Bonus Discount on Celebrity

  • Exclusive extra savings of up to £200
  • Flights to Europe just £99pp
  • Sail from the UK with free upgrades
  • Always Included: Classic Drinks + WI-FI + Tips

Cruise118

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

222 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

222 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from SeattleDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Seattle Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Seattle?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Seattle?

Most commonly, cruises from Seattle go to exciting destinations such as Alaska, Asia, Hawaii, Panama Canal & Central America and Pacific Coastal.

How many days are cruises from Seattle?

Seattle cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Seattle cost?

Starting at just £129, choose the perfect cruise from Seattle that fits your traveling desires.

Seattle Cruise Reviews

Good to be Returning to Alaska!!!

Seattle has a newer larger Cruise Terminal at Pier 91 that would be a better choice if available.... Read More
User Avatar
D. B.

Alaska isn't my cup of tea but NCL onboard experience was great

Just a final word on the embarkation city, Seattle. It's a mess.... Read More
User Avatar
Mally900

Memorable, Emotional, Historic return to the sea

Disembarkation The disembarkation and transfer to Seattle Airport was also flawless and very efficient. If you are flying home from Seattle, strongly recommend using the Port Valet service.... Read More
User Avatar
MortySails

Fewer Ports but GREAT Experience

The sunrise was beautiful and we got some beautiful pics of the Seattle skyline alight with a variety of colors!... Read More
User Avatar
Doc Roxie

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.