  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

River Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Sep '21

Oct '21

Nov '21

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

Show all

£0

£10,000

River Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

We found you 2 cruises

Avalon Saigon
Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

20 Night
The Heart Of Cambodia & Vietnam With Bangkok Details

Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Saigon
Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

20 Night
The Heart Of Cambodia & Vietnam With Bangkok Details

Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Winter 2021/22 with Cunard

Choose Cunard Fare and select one of the following

  • Free car parking
  • Free coach transfers
  • Free on-board spending money
  • Book and Early Saver Fare & enjoy low prices

Cruise118

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Luxury Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Family Friendly Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Singles Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Cruises for the Disabled from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Senior Citizen Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Fitness & Health Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Gourmet Food Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 17th September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.