Gay & Lesbian Cruise Deals from Sydney

Cancellation Information

Cancellation Information
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

13 Night
Asia Reposition CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Carnival Journeys - New ZealandDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

42 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia Product Details

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Australia Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

13 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

12 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

52 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

13 Night
Remarkable Reefs & CulturesDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

49 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

49 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

28 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

56 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

59 Night
World CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

26 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 29th April 2021.

