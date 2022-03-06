  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Gourmet Food Cruises from Sydney

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Sydney
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Gourmet Food Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Emerald Princess

31 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Carnival Journeys - New ZealandDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Emerald Princess

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

EXCLUSIVE to Cruise118.com!

Kids Sail Free when you book a balcony or above

  • MSC Virtuosa - British Isles - 4th September 2021 - 7nights
  • Includes Premium all-inclusive drinks package and pre-paid gratuities
  • 50% EXTRA NHS discount available!
  • Balcony from £1,055pp | Family of 4 Balcony £2,110

Cruise118

Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

10 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Australia Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

13 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor

8 Night
South PacificDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

27 Night
Grand Journey: Australia & Southeast AsiaDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

12 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

49 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

49 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

28 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

42 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Tahiti, Bora Bora & HawaiiDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

56 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Sydney & New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Sydney

Luxury Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Sydney

Family Friendly Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Sydney

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Sydney

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Sydney

Singles Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Sydney

Cruises for the Disabled from Sydney

748 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Sydney

Senior Citizen Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Sydney

Fitness & Health Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.