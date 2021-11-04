  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Tahiti

Cruises out of Tahiti

We found you 176 cruises

Regatta
Regatta

10 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta
Regatta

18 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

7 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Mar 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
46 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
23 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 21, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
27 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Dec 3, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
60 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from TahitiDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Tahiti Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Tahiti?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Tahiti?

Most commonly, cruises from Tahiti go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Hawaii, World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand and South Pacific.

How many days are cruises from Tahiti?

Tahiti cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Tahiti cost?

Starting at just £1,119, choose the perfect cruise from Tahiti that fits your traveling desires.

Tahiti Cruise Reviews

17 Days in Paradise

--Summary-- Getting to Tahiti from the east coast is a bear. We flew out two days before from NC, stayed overnight in LA. Flew Air Tahiti leaving at 4:15 pm and arrived in Tahiti at 10:00 pm.... Read More
User Avatar
waggie1856

FANTASTIC - South Pacific Island Hopper - 10 Ports of Call !

The cruise started in Tahiti - we spent a week in Tahiti before the shipped arrived - and it was very exciting seeing the Jewel arrive and fill up that tiny port!... Read More
User Avatar
helena and paul

Lovely, comfortable ship, excellent service and wonderful ports

We missed our flight and the ship's sailing from Tahiti, so had to board in Bora Bora, the second port on the itinerary.... Read More
User Avatar
BetsyT

Wonderful service. Relaxing cruise

My husband & I had saved up for our 25th anniversary to go to Tahiti. It was SO worth the wait! No lines anywhere - and they treat you like royalty. The ship is the perfect size.... Read More
User Avatar
NeedToVacation

