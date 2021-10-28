  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Senior Cruises from Tahiti

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Tahiti (Papeete)
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Senior Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Hawaii - Other Details

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

27 Night
Pacific PearlsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper

16 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

28 Night
World CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Summer Seacations from Princess Cruises

New 3-7 night summer 2021 UK coastal cruises

  • All inclusive balcony cruises from £523pp
  • Low £50pp deposit
  • Book with confidence and ABTA & ATOL protection
  • Call our expert concierge now for a great deal on 0808 250 4990

Cruise118

Wind Spirit

11 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 11d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

11 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 11d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Hawaii - Other Details

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Hawaii - Other Details

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Tahiti

Luxury Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Tahiti

Family Friendly Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Tahiti

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Tahiti

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Tahiti

Singles Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Tahiti

Cruises for the Disabled from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Tahiti

Fitness & Health Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Tahiti

Gourmet Food Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.