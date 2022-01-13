  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

3-5 Day Cruises from Tampa

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Tampa
3-5 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

4 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Tampa: Great Stirrup Cay & Key WestDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

New Princess Cruises Price Drops!

2021 & 2022 now available to book

  • All-inclusive 2021 Summer UK Seacations from just £474pp
  • Brand New 2022/23 sailings to exotic destinations
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Brilliance of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Brilliance of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

5 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Tampa: Great Stirrup Cay & Key WestDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Paradise

5 Night
Exotic Western CaribbeanDetails

991 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Paradise

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

991 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Paradise

4 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

991 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Key West CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Key West & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Paradise

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

991 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

3 Day Cruises from Barcelona

3 Day Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Beijing

3 Day Cruises from Beijing

108 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Budapest

3 Day Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

3 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Galveston

3 Day Cruises from Galveston

762 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Genoa

3 Day Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Southampton

3 Day Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Los Angeles

3 Day Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Miami

3 Day Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

3 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Shanghai

3 Day Cruises from Shanghai

131 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Sydney

3 Day Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from London

3 Day Cruises from London

3 Day Cruises from Florida

3 Day Cruises from Florida

3 Day Cruises from California

3 Day Cruises from California

3 Day Cruises from Texas

3 Day Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.