  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

12 Day Cruises from Ushuaia

Filters

Any
Any
Ushuaia
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

16 Night
Secrets Of A Sparkling World - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

12 Night
New Life In The Ice - Antarctica With Cape HornDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Crystal Endeavor
Crystal Endeavor (Image: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Endeavor

15 Night
Antarctic Holiday ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Ship (Image: Viking)
Viking Octantis

18 Night
Antarctic & South America DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Valiant Lady Makes Her UK Debut in 2022

Virgin Voyages offering 8 cruises from Portsmouth

  • Sail The Virgin Way, a sophisticated yet relaxed adult only experience
  • Includes 20+ eateries, WiFi, tips, basic bevvies & fitness classes
  • 3-nighter to Bruges, 11-nighter to Canaries & 12-nighter to the Med
  • Book with an award-winning family business, est. 1959 ☎ 0800 810 8256

Travel Village Group

Viking Octantis

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Viking Polaris

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Viking Polaris

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Crystal Endeavor

15 Night
Holiday Expedition: Falkland Islands & AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Endeavor

19 Night
Falklands, South Georgia & Antarctic Wildlife Exp...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Endeavor

19 Night
Falklands, South Georgia & Antarctica Wildlife Ex...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Fram

21 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Fram

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

16 Night
Pioneering Days In The Kingdom Of The Penguins -...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

33 Night
Semi-circumnavigation Of Antarctica - Exploring T...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

16 Night
New Life In The Ice - Great ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

19 Night
Pioneering Destinations In The Icy South - Great...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

18 Night
Expedition Chilean Fjords - South America's Drama...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Fridtjof Nansen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Fridtjof Nansen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Crystal Endeavor

14 Night
Beyond The Antarctic CircleDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Hanseatic Nature

19 Night
Celebrate Christmas In The Antarctic - Grand Expe...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Nature

18 Night
In The Kingdom Of Penguins - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Silver Cloud Expedition

21 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Cloud Expedition

15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

12 Cruises from Amsterdam

12 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
12 Cruises from Piraeus

12 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
12 Cruises from Barbados

12 Cruises from Barbados

1,720 Reviews
12 Cruises from Barcelona

12 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
12 Cruises from Budapest

12 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
12 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

12 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,215 Reviews
12 Cruises from Genoa

12 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
12 Cruises from Hong Kong

12 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
12 Cruises from Lisbon

12 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
12 Cruises from Southampton

12 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
12 Cruises from Miami

12 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
12 Cruises from Rome

12 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
12 Cruises from Singapore

12 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
12 Cruises from Sydney

12 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
12 Cruises from Venice

12 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
12 Cruises from London

12 Cruises from London

12 Cruises from Florida

12 Cruises from Florida

12 Cruises from California

12 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.