  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

3-5 Day Cruises from Vancouver

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Vancouver
3-5 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

5 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Discovery Princess

4 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Someday is here.

Celebrity Silhouette® UK Summer Season 2021

  • Reconnect at sea on one of our luxury UK Summer Staycations
  • Unwind onboard revolutionised Celebrity Silhouette®
  • Treat yourself & upgrade to The Retreat®- our Suite Class experience
  • Plus, get your drinks, Wi-Fi & tips included.

Celebrity Cruises

Queen Elizabeth

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

3 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

5 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Disney Wonder

4 Night
Pacific Coast Cruise From Vancouver Ending In San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

5 Night
Alaskan Cruise From VancouverDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crown Princess

4 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

5 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

3 Day Cruises from Barcelona

3 Day Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Beijing

3 Day Cruises from Beijing

108 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Budapest

3 Day Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

3 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Galveston

3 Day Cruises from Galveston

762 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Genoa

3 Day Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Southampton

3 Day Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Los Angeles

3 Day Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Miami

3 Day Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

3 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Shanghai

3 Day Cruises from Shanghai

131 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Sydney

3 Day Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Tampa

3 Day Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from London

3 Day Cruises from London

3 Day Cruises from Florida

3 Day Cruises from Florida

3 Day Cruises from California

3 Day Cruises from California

3 Day Cruises from Texas

3 Day Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.