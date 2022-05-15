  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

6-9 Day Cruises from Vancouver

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Vancouver
6-9 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Alaska Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Alaska Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Alaska Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

New Princess Cruises Price Drops!

2021 & 2022 now available to book

  • All-inclusive 2021 Summer UK Seacations from just £474pp
  • Brand New 2022/23 sailings to exotic destinations
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Alaska Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Alaska Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

7 Night
Alaska Northbound Glacier CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

7 Night
7 N Northbound Alaska & Hubbard GlacierDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

7 Night
Alaskan Cruise From VancouverDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

8 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

7 Night
7 N Northbound Alaska & Hubbard GlacierDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Alaska Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Multi Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Multi Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Multi Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

7 Day Cruises from Amsterdam

7 Day Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Piraeus

7 Day Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Barbados

7 Day Cruises from Barbados

1,718 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Barcelona

7 Day Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Budapest

7 Day Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Copenhagen

7 Day Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

7 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Southampton

7 Day Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Miami

7 Day Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

7 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Rome

7 Day Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from San Juan

7 Day Cruises from San Juan

4,267 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Sydney

7 Day Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Tahiti

7 Day Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from Venice

7 Day Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
7 Day Cruises from New York

7 Day Cruises from New York

7 Day Cruises from London

7 Day Cruises from London

7 Day Cruises from Florida

7 Day Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.