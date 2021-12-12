  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Barbados

We found you 192 cruises

Cruises out of Barbados

We found you 192 cruises

Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia
Britannia (Photo: P&O Cruises)

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Mar 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Japan’s Cherry Blossom Cruise & Mt Fuji

  • Call us Now on 0203 725 8804
  • Full board cruise onboard Diamond Princess
  • Upgrade to Princess Plus for only £30pppn
  • Book with confidence - Covered by ATOL Protection

Infinity Cruises

Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Barbados

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Mar 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from Barbados

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Mar 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Feb 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Mar 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from Barbados

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Barbados

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Feb 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Barbados Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Barbados?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

What cruise trip options do I have from Barbados?

Most commonly, cruises from Barbados go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, Caribbean - Southern and Caribbean - Western.

How many days are cruises from Barbados?

Barbados cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Barbados cost?

Starting at just £171, choose the perfect cruise from Barbados that fits your traveling desires.

Barbados Cruise Reviews

Spectacular experience

The cruise left from Barbados which was somewhat problematic since the island had no clue what they were doing once arriving at the airport.... Read More
User Avatar
rberkowitzmd

This cruise had my name written on it

We chose this cruise because it departed from Barbados on February 16th and my birthday was the next day.... Read More
User Avatar
Bajpole

Most amazing holiday - exceeded expectations

We travelled to Barbados where we embarked the ship for a fortnight. From start to finish the holiday was the most amazing, unforgettable experience.... Read More
User Avatar
Pol12

Perfection on Steroids

Wanted secure cruise with easy access from the southeast. Easy requirements that created our bubble. No masks on board for guests. Service, food, and entertainment top-notch. Crew to passenger ratio second to none.... Read More
User Avatar
bjkrlk

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.