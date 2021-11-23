  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

16 Day Cruises from Barbados

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

16 Night
Atlantic SecretsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Azura
Azura
Azura

26 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azura
Azura
Azura

19 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Spring 2022 UK Sailings

Valiant Lady Inaugural Season available now

  • Enjoy the ultimate adult only cruising experience
  • 3-night Long Weekenders in Zeebrugge from £499pp
  • 11-night Canary Islands sailings from £1599pp
  • 12-night voyage from Portsmouth to Barcelona from £1799pp

Cruise118

Seabourn Ovation

17 Night
Windward Islands HolidayDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Caribbean HolidaysDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

18 Night
South America CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Surf

16 Night
Windward Islands & Spanish New World 16d Bgi-onx Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

18 Night
Reefs & Rainforests: The Caribbean, Colombia, Pana...Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Clipper

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Azura

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Azura

27 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Ovation

18 Night
New Year's Yacht HarborsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

17 Night
Holiday Odyssey Leeward Island New YearDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Venture

26 Night
Sailing The Panama Canal & The Humboldt RouteDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey

21 Night
Holiday Caribbean OdysseyDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

16 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

16 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
16 Cruises from Cairns

16 Cruises from Cairns

150 Reviews
16 Cruises from Callao

16 Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
16 Cruises from Honolulu

16 Cruises from Honolulu

735 Reviews
16 Cruises from Kiel

16 Cruises from Kiel

50 Reviews
16 Cruises from Southampton

16 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
16 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

16 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
16 Cruises from Melbourne

16 Cruises from Melbourne

259 Reviews
16 Cruises from Miami

16 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
16 Cruises from Monaco

16 Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
16 Cruises from Mumbai

16 Cruises from Mumbai

76 Reviews
16 Cruises from Reykjavik

16 Cruises from Reykjavik

137 Reviews
16 Cruises from Rome

16 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
16 Cruises from Seattle

16 Cruises from Seattle

908 Reviews
16 Cruises from Singapore

16 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
16 Cruises from St. Maarten

16 Cruises from St. Maarten

5,154 Reviews
16 Cruises from Sydney

16 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
16 Cruises from Adelaide

16 Cruises from Adelaide

96 Reviews
16 Cruises from California

16 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.