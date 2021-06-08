  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Tianjin

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Gay & Lesbian Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

10 Night
Tianjin To Singapore CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Nagasaki & Fukuoka CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

6 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Summer Seacations from Princess Cruises

New 3-7 night summer 2021 UK coastal cruises

  • All inclusive balcony cruises from £523pp
  • Low £50pp deposit
  • Book with confidence and ABTA & ATOL protection
  • Call our expert concierge now for a great deal on 0808 250 4990

Cruise118

Voyager of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Fukuoka CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Shimonoseki & Nagasaki CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Nagasaki CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Kitakyushu & Sasebo CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Sasebo & Fukuoka CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Fukuoka & Nagasaki CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Fukuoka & Sasebo CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Tianjin

River Cruises from Tianjin

108 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Tianjin

Family Friendly Cruises from Tianjin

108 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Tianjin

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Tianjin

108 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Tianjin

Singles Cruises from Tianjin

108 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Tianjin

Cruises for the Disabled from Tianjin

108 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Tianjin

Senior Citizen Cruises from Tianjin

108 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Tianjin

Fitness & Health Cruises from Tianjin

108 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.