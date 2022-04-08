  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises for the Disabled from Livorno

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Cruises for the Disabled
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Florence
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

EXCLUSIVE to Cruise118.com!

Kids Sail Free when you book a balcony or above

  • MSC Virtuosa - British Isles - 4th September 2021 - 7nights
  • Includes Premium all-inclusive drinks package and pre-paid gratuities
  • 50% EXTRA NHS discount available!
  • Balcony from £1,055pp | Family of 4 Balcony £2,110

Cruise118

Related Cruises

Family Friendly Cruises from Livorno

Family Friendly Cruises from Livorno

1,195 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Livorno

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Livorno

1,195 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Livorno

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Livorno

1,195 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Livorno

Fitness & Health Cruises from Livorno

1,195 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Livorno

Gourmet Food Cruises from Livorno

1,195 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.