Cruises out of Yokohama

We found you 64 cruises

Noordam
Noordam

28 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

13 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
38 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
38 Night
Cruise from YokohamaDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Yokohama Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Yokohama?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Line and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Yokohama?

Most commonly, cruises from Yokohama go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, Transpacific and Trans-Ocean.

How many days are cruises from Yokohama?

Yokohama cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Yokohama cost?

Starting at just £979, choose the perfect cruise from Yokohama that fits your traveling desires.

