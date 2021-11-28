  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

12 Day from Port Everglades Cruise Deals

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Emerald Princess

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Scenic European River Cruise Collection

Truly All-Inclusive 5-Star River Cruises & Tours

  • Complimentary private door-to-door chauffeur transfers
  • Save up to £1,500 per couple on 2022 river cruises
  • Pay in full 12 months before departure and save an extra 10%
  • Speak to our dedicated river cruise agents on 0800 810 8234

Rivercruising.co.uk

Sky Princess

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

14 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Southern Caribbean Wayfarer / SeafarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 3rd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.