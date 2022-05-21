  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Bergen

Cruises out of Bergen

We found you 95 cruises

MS Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen

11 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MS Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen

6 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MS Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen

16 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Neptune
Ship Exterior on Viking Orion

14 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book now for Royal Caribbean 2022

  • Sail on the largest ship in the world Wonder of the Seas
  • Set sail from the UK on-board Anthem of the seas
  • Caribbean & Mediterranean itineraries on Odyssey of the Seas
  • In high demand, book ahead today!

Cruise118

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
May 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jun 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Jan 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Jan 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Mar 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jul 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Mar 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BergenDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jul 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Bergen Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Bergen?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Lindblad Expeditions, Hurtigruten and Ponant.

What cruise trip options do I have from Bergen?

Most commonly, cruises from Bergen go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, World Cruise and Baltic Sea.

How many days are cruises from Bergen?

Bergen cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Bergen cost?

Starting at just £1,211, choose the perfect cruise from Bergen that fits your traveling desires.

Bergen Cruise Reviews

Sunny Norway on a small “working” ship.

When Norway opened to Covid-19 vaccinated tourists in July 2021, the time for the 5000 km Bergen - Kirkenes - Bergen Hurtigruten trip was just right.... Read More
User Avatar
keceram

Challenging to book what I wanted

I sailed on this ship on 11th October but only for four nights between Bergen and Tromso. Booking was the first challenge.... Read More
User Avatar
Linb121

Exceptional nature, ship and services not up to standards

During the full voyage from Bergen to Kirkenes and back 34 ports are entered, some of them even twice.... Read More
User Avatar
cruiserzoetermeer60

Great Norwegian scenery

We started in the beautiful town of Bergen and went all the way to Kirkenes.... Read More
User Avatar
Botaniker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.