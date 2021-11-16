  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Florida

Cruises out of Florida

We found you 1,415 cruises

Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

15 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

11 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Japan’s Cherry Blossom Cruise & Mt Fuji

  • Call us Now on 0203 725 8804
  • Full board cruise onboard Diamond Princess
  • Upgrade to Princess Plus for only £30pppn
  • Book with confidence - Covered by ATOL Protection

Infinity Cruises

13 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

20 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

222 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 22, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from FloridaDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Florida Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Florida?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Crystal Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Florida?

Most commonly, cruises from Florida go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, U.S.A., Bahamas and Bermuda.

How many days are cruises from Florida?

Florida cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Florida cost?

Starting at just £139, choose the perfect cruise from Florida that fits your traveling desires.

Florida Cruise Reviews

Modern and classy sailing experience

We choose this cruise line because it was new, it was for adults only and it sailed out of Miami Florida. The cruise price was within our budget as well.... Read More
User Avatar
banana splits show

Amazing experience!

As a Florida resident, and an avid cruiser, I have visited every Caribbean cruise port via every cruise boat that leaves out of South Florida including all of the major cruise lines.... Read More
User Avatar
medha311

Embarkment was a NIGHTMARE !!!

BEWARE of the designated arrival time, if you arrive early, expect to wait OUTSIDE in the Florida heat and humidity, as they do enforce the scheduled arrival time and will not let you into the air conditioned... Read More
User Avatar
wisnir

Royal Comeback Cruise

I felt safer on the ship then in Florida for sure.We asked for self disembarking and we were off the ship and in the car by 7:15 am.... Read More
User Avatar
paradise4me

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.