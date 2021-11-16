  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of the East Coast

Cruises out of the East Coast

We found you 1,703 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

15 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from the East CoastDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common the East Coast Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from the East Coast?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Crystal Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from the East Coast?

Most commonly, cruises from the East Coast go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, U.S.A., Bahamas and Bermuda.

How many days are cruises from the East Coast?

the East Coast cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from the East Coast cost?

Starting at just £146, choose the perfect cruise from the East Coast that fits your traveling desires.

the East Coast Cruise Reviews

Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise

My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (23+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our first cruise on American Cruise Lines. The Hudson River Cruise started in New York City... Read More
User Avatar
mikerem48

Greatest cruise yet

September 11, 2021 First this is our 3rd carnival cruise, dream, magic and Mardi Gras. We have sailed 24 times, so not new to cruising. We arrived the night before, stayed with family in winter garden.... Read More
User Avatar
lescas

Frustrating, but Still Pleasant Trip

Grand New England Cruise We just returned from this cruise in August. This was one of the most frustrating cruises we have ever been on. At the same time, it was pleasant because of the places we visited (from... Read More
User Avatar
TheNancys

Celebrity Edge Cruise Review by wsteve78

We chose the with the help of our Travel Agent. We have cruised Celebrity before and this appeared to be a good cruise with destinations we would enjoy. Besides, after 17 months of no cruising, we probably would... Read More
User Avatar
wsteve78

