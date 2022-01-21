  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of the West Coast

Cruises out of the West Coast

We found you 324 cruises

Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

24 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Anthem of the Seas Now Open For Sale

  • Ocean Getaways & British Isles cruises from £709
  • Next-level thrills, world-class entertainment & beloved destinations
  • Hot deals: save big on your summer 2021 holiday
  • Voted the best mainstream cruise company — 14 years running

Royal Caribbean

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

16 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

74 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

25 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from the West CoastDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common the West Coast Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from the West Coast?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Crystal Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from the West Coast?

Most commonly, cruises from the West Coast go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, U.S.A., Alaska, Asia and Caribbean - All.

How many days are cruises from the West Coast?

the West Coast cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from the West Coast cost?

Starting at just £155, choose the perfect cruise from the West Coast that fits your traveling desires.

the West Coast Cruise Reviews

Beautiful New Ship only Half Full so Great Service, with only a couple frustrations

Chose this cruise because the last minute fare was great and it was my first time to sail out of the west coast and to the Mexican Riviera.... Read More
User Avatar
hatt60ftcc

Smooth sailing to Mexico

As I write all this, I tend to just keep adding as I go. Not as organized as categories, but it gets the job done. If I waited to get home probably would not do it. Our arriving time was for 1030-1100, so we... Read More
User Avatar
sgmdiver

Cruising the Inside Passage on the Majestic Princess

My wife and I didn't choose this Alaskan cruise initially. We were scheduled to sail the California Coastal Cruise from Seattle on Sept 25th. We received a call from our Princess rep. regarding our cruise being... Read More
User Avatar
7Trainguy1951

First Princess Alaska cruise post-pandemic

All of the world had shut down during the 2020 cruise season, so we were eager to cruise post-pandemic. We scheduled a cruise along the California coast for July, but Princess cancelled that cruise, so we rebooked... Read More
User Avatar
StuTO

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.