Cruises out of California

Cruises out of California

We found you 253 cruises

Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

15 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

24 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
15 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

74 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

25 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from CaliforniaDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common California Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from California?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Crystal Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from California?

Most commonly, cruises from California go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, U.S.A., Alaska, Caribbean - All and Hawaii.

How many days are cruises from California?

California cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from California cost?

Starting at just £160, choose the perfect cruise from California that fits your traveling desires.

California Cruise Reviews

Warning: new to Princess! So everything is new or different for me.

We took the Majestic Princess on the California Coastal Cruise in October 2021, from Los Angeles to San Francisco to San Diego to Ensenada, returning to Los Angeles.... Read More
User Avatar
cmccloskey56

Carnival Panorama, Sept 18, 2021 - Back Home on the Water AT LAST

We made our way across the blazing desert toward our destination, Long Beach, California, air-conditioning blasting all the way, succeeding in keeping the cabin temps comfortable.... Read More
User Avatar
GlendaleAZ

7 Day ALASKA cruise

This was a 7 day trip from Seattle to Alaska with stops at Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Juneau & Skagway. We sailed on September 7, 2021 - September 14, 2021. Loved the ship! We normally like sailing on the Dream... Read More
User Avatar
Robin Jones

Great Pacific Coastal Cruise

We booked this a few months ago after reading how it was going COVID-wise on cruise ships. Cruise was so good that we booked a B2B and got a certificate for another. We were in Aqua cabin 9112. Please feel free to... Read More
User Avatar
BSinPNS

