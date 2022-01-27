  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Brisbane

Cruises out of Brisbane

We found you 64 cruises

Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

11 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

11 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

10 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

7-Nts from £522pp with Princess Cruises!

  • Worldwide collection available to book now
  • Brand new 2023 sailings from the UK
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

7 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Mar 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

17 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

35 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

28 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

2 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

33 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

107 Night
Cruise from BrisbaneDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Brisbane Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Brisbane?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

What cruise trip options do I have from Brisbane?

Most commonly, cruises from Brisbane go to exciting destinations such as Asia, World Cruise, Australia & New Zealand, South Pacific and Transpacific.

How many days are cruises from Brisbane?

Brisbane cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Brisbane cost?

Starting at just £131, choose the perfect cruise from Brisbane that fits your traveling desires.

Brisbane Cruise Reviews

It Was Fun Just Different

My wife and I and 2 friends sailed to Papua New Guinea on February 22 out of Brisbane for 10 days. At this time travel restrictions were in place for several countries due to Civid-19.... Read More
User Avatar
Lizrog

Great Staff, food very average

It was the last voyage from Brisbane as it will remain in Melbourne for a bit of time. We mostly had to dine at "The Pantry" or " The waterfront".... Read More
User Avatar
Dusty999

Good itinerary but dated ship

This was a 13 day New Zealand cruise with Brisbane to Brisbane port. Of the 13 days, six were at sea so there wasn’t a lot of time allocated for shore excursions.... Read More
User Avatar
Coltsneck

A Fun Cruise

This cruise left from Brisbane to Papua New Guinea and back to Brisbane.... Read More
User Avatar
Shaz1

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.