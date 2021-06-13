  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Singles Cruises from Budapest

Cancellation Information

Any
Any
Budapest
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Singles Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal

4 Night
Tastes Of Imperial EuropeDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

10 Night
Danube Delights With PragueDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

10 Night
Budapest With Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Delights Of The DanubeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaBella

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVerde

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Star

10 Night
Danube Explorer With PragueDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Star

17 Night
Splendours Of Europe With ParisDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVerde

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVerde

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaBella

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVerde

7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

10 Night
Danube Delights With PragueDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

10 Night
Budapest With Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky

7 Night
Delights Of The DanubeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
