Cruises out of Buenos Aires

Cruises out of Buenos Aires

We found you 62 cruises

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
16 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

34 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Feb 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

32 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Apr 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Ponant
Mar 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Feb 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

49 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

170 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Feb 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

50 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

170 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Feb 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Cruise from Buenos AiresDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Buenos Aires Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Buenos Aires?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Buenos Aires?

Most commonly, cruises from Buenos Aires go to exciting destinations such as Antarctica, Transatlantic, South America and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Buenos Aires?

Buenos Aires cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Buenos Aires cost?

Starting at just £592, choose the perfect cruise from Buenos Aires that fits your traveling desires.

Buenos Aires Cruise Reviews

A BIG THANK-YOU TO HOLLAND AMERICA

We were on the ill-fated cruise which we boarded in Buenos Aires on March 7th, before the Coronavirus pandemic really began, but because we knew of its existence, extra care was taken to ensure our safety... Read More
User Avatar
holiday hopes

Twilight Zone cruise!

We started our 21-day South American cruise on 2 March after spending a few days exploring Buenos Aires. We enjoyed the ports of Punta Del Este and Montevideo in Uruguay.... Read More
User Avatar
SailingSteve77

Not to my expectation

I chose this Latin American cruise because I had a very memorable experience with Gate1 Discovery guided tour last year and I wanted to re-trace my path with my wife from Buenos Aires to Strait of Magellan... Read More
User Avatar
Greyhorse

Great Cruise

After the Patagonia pre-extension we boarded the ship in Buenos Aires.... Read More
User Avatar
Pat FT

