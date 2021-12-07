  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

14 Day Cruises from Cape Town

Filters

Any
Any
Cape Town
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

15 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

15 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Emerald 2022 European River Cruises

Free Premium Drinks Package - Book by 31st July 20

  • Savings of up to £1,400 per couple on 2022 cruises
  • Pay in full 12 months before departure and save an extra 10%
  • €150 credit per cabin on selected French itineraries
  • Speak to our dedicated river cruise agents on 0800 810 8234

Rivercruising.co.uk

Seabourn Sojourn

30 Night
Africa's Atlantic Coast & Canary IslandsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

15 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Europa

16 Night
Multifaceted AfricaDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AIDAaura

14 Night
Südafrika Und NamibiaDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Zaandam

27 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

18 Night
Africa's Atlantic CoastDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

64 Night
World CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

15 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

24 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

14 Night
South Africa Intensive HolidayDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

23 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

21 Night
Western Africa VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Africa-asia Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

21 Night
Western Africa VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

17 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

15 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zaandam

35 Night
Grand World VoyageDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

14 Cruises from Amsterdam

14 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
14 Cruises from Piraeus

14 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
14 Cruises from Barbados

14 Cruises from Barbados

1,720 Reviews
14 Cruises from Barcelona

14 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
14 Cruises from Budapest

14 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
14 Cruises from Buenos Aires

14 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
14 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

14 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,215 Reviews
14 Cruises from Genoa

14 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
14 Cruises from Hong Kong

14 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
14 Cruises from Southampton

14 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
14 Cruises from Miami

14 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
14 Cruises from Rome

14 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
14 Cruises from Singapore

14 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
14 Cruises from Sydney

14 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
14 Cruises from Venice

14 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
14 Cruises from London

14 Cruises from London

14 Cruises from Florida

14 Cruises from Florida

14 Cruises from California

14 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.