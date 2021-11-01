  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises out of Copenhagen

Cruises out of Copenhagen

We found you 149 cruises

Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

11 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jun 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

26 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from CopenhagenDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Copenhagen Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Copenhagen?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Copenhagen?

Most commonly, cruises from Copenhagen go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, World Cruise and Baltic Sea.

How many days are cruises from Copenhagen?

Copenhagen cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Copenhagen cost?

Starting at just £401, choose the perfect cruise from Copenhagen that fits your traveling desires.

Copenhagen Cruise Reviews

Very modern ship with great amenities but mediocre service

Our check in time for the ship was at 10am. Hence we decided to leave from North west London at around 8am so that we would get our car parked (just outside the cruise ship terminal) and be ready to check in around... Read More
User Avatar
Rishigudka

First time in Yacht Club!

We were lucky enough to have our bid excepted for an inside on yacht club which was our first time experiencing the ‘ship within a ship’ on MSC. We did not queue once the entire stay! Boarding was easy and... Read More
User Avatar
ConnieTact

Welcome Back to Cruising on Oceania

We have all experienced the pandemic and wondered what cruising would look like in the New Reality. We took a chance on an early return to cruising on Oceania Marina and are so glad we did. Pre-cruise, there was... Read More
User Avatar
fluffies

First time cruisers!

We stayed in Copenhagen for 3 days before the departure and it was such a beautiful city people were very friendly.... Read More
User Avatar
mSh311y

