  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

8 Day Cruises from Copenhagen

Filters

Any
Any
Copenhagen
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

14 Night
Baltic Capitals VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Spring 2022 UK Sailings

Valiant Lady Inaugural Season available now

  • Enjoy the ultimate adult only cruising experience
  • 3-night Long Weekenders in Zeebrugge from £499pp
  • 11-night Canary Islands sailings from £1599pp
  • 12-night voyage from Portsmouth to Barcelona from £1799pp

Cruise118

MSC Poesia

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,840 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Prima

10 Night
Europe - Norwegian Fjords Details

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
St. Pete & The Baltic VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

10 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

11 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Grandiosa

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Grandiosa

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

11 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Fascinosa

11 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Costa Diadema

9 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Star Legend

8 Night
Norways Famous Fjords 8d Cph-cph Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Grandiosa

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

10 Night
Europe - Northern Capitals Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,840 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

8 Cruises from Amsterdam

8 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
8 Cruises from Piraeus

8 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
8 Cruises from Barbados

8 Cruises from Barbados

1,720 Reviews
8 Cruises from Barcelona

8 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
8 Cruises from Budapest

8 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
8 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

8 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,215 Reviews
8 Cruises from Lisbon

8 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
8 Cruises from Southampton

8 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
8 Cruises from Miami

8 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
8 Cruises from Rome

8 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
8 Cruises from Singapore

8 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
8 Cruises from Sydney

8 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
8 Cruises from Tahiti

8 Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
8 Cruises from Venice

8 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
8 Cruises from New York

8 Cruises from New York

8 Cruises from London

8 Cruises from London

8 Cruises from Florida

8 Cruises from Florida

8 Cruises from California

8 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.