  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Amsterdam

Cruises out of Amsterdam

We found you 487 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Isn’t It Time to book your next holiday?

  • Book a Celebrity cruise now and save up to 20% off the cruise fare
  • We’ll also help you get there with flights to Europe from £99pp
  • Plus, Drinks, Wi-Fi and Tips are Always Included
  • Hurry! Offer Ends 1 November 2021. T&C’s Apply.

Celebrity Cruises

11 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

10 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from AmsterdamDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Amsterdam Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Amsterdam?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Amsterdam?

Most commonly, cruises from Amsterdam go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean and Europe - Western Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Amsterdam?

Amsterdam cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Amsterdam cost?

Starting at just £614, choose the perfect cruise from Amsterdam that fits your traveling desires.

Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

Best trip so far!

We arrived in Amsterdam three days prior to boarding the ship, and toured the area via walking, and hired car. It was amazing, and we have a few hundred pictures to prove it.... Read More
User Avatar
Johnjake1

Shanghai'd on the Danube

Once I arrived in Amsterdam we waited two hours for the bus stuck in traffic then we were transported to the ship.... Read More
User Avatar
Sleepyd

a wonderful cruise on Rhine and Mosel

We combined two cruises, one heading north from Cologne/Germany to Amsterdam/Netherland. The following one from Cologne to Straßburg/France. A wonderful ship, great crew, extraordinary food.... Read More
User Avatar
wuppis

Perfect in every way.

We have sailed on a number of ocean cruises (Siversea, Regent) but neither can compare to the service, sense of well-being, and dining with AMA Waterways. We embarked August 19, 2021, for a week-long Rhine cruise... Read More
User Avatar
crew42

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.